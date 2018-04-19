PRINCE: No Charges In Prince's Overdose Death | Feb. Report: No Charges Likely | 10 Top-Selling Albums
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New surveillance video released Thursday shows a woman accused of murdering her husband in Blooming Prairie stopped at a gas station in Iowa while on her way to Florida.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, as well is the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Lee County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Lois Riess. She’s wanted in the murder of her husband, and later the murder of Pamela Hutchinson in Florida before stealing her identity.

lois riess1 MN Woman Accused Of Murdering Husband Stopped At Iowa Gas Station

(credit: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office)

Dodge County authorities released video Thursday, showing Riess at the “Kum and Go” gas station next to Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, Iowa, on March 23. Riess is seen approaching the cashier, buying a sandwich and asking for directions heading south.

Investigators say it’s believed Riess drove to a bank in Glenville, Minn., on March 23 and cashed $10,000 in stolen and forged checks from her husband and his business. She spent most of that day gambling at Diamond Jo Casino before stopping at the gas station at about 6:30 p.m.

Riess was last seen driving Hutchinson’s vehicle, a white Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who might have seen is should call the BCA at 1 (877) 996-6222.

