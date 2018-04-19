PRINCE: No Charges In Prince's Overdose Death | Feb. Report: No Charges Likely | 10 Top-Selling Albums
Filed Under:Governor Mark Dayton, Minnesota Legislature, State Capitol, Taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A war of words at the State Capitol Thursday night over taxes as the legislative session winds down to its final weeks.

Republicans are claiming Governor Mark Dayton wants to raise taxes by more than $1 billion this year. Gov. Dayton says he’s actually cutting taxes on more than 900,000 Minnesotans, calling the GOP charge “reprehensible.”

“When people can’t be honest with their critiques, it says there is something wrong with their proposal, or their basic integrity,” Dayton said.

“But it makes it difficult when the chief executive is accusing everyone who disagrees with him of lacking integrity. I mean, how do you get things done when someone views you fundamentally as immoral, or a liar?” Rep. Pat Garofolo with the Job Growth and Energy Policy Committee said.

The legislative session ends May 21. There’s still no agreement on a tax cut bill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch