(credit: Maplewood Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the east metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Maplewood Police Department says Aleonna Madsen was dropped off at the Maplewood Mall on Friday and did not return home.

The teenager was reportedly fighting with relatives before she went missing.

Madsen is believed to be in St. Paul, as she attends school there.

Anyone with information on Madsen’s whereabouts is asked to call 651-249-2631.