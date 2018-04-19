MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following Prince’s death, fans from around world flocked to his home and recording studio in Chanhassen. Paisley Park has now become a sight dedicated to remembering the singer.

The announcement from the Carver County Attorney’s Office comes as Paisley Park is preparing for a celebration of Prince’s life.

Fans dressed in purple flocked to the singer’s longtime home for the first day of Celebration 2018, a four-day event featuring panel discussions, live music and special presentations all centered around the musical genius of Prince. In the year following his death, the Chanhassen complex was transformed into a museum.

Related: Carver County Attorney: No Charges In Prince’s Overdose Death

WCCO’s Mary McGuire spoke with one longtime fan before the announcement on charges was made this morning.

“There is something somewhere that he was able to get items, drugs, or whatever they were, that were not legal. And somebody should be held responsible for the dosages and what he was receiving,” Amber Christoffer said.

Prince’s music has remained largely under lock and key due to legal fights, but it is possible that his autobiography could be released later this year.

Variety reports the singer submitted 50 handwritten pages to his book editor before he died in 2016.

The celebrations will continue on throughout the weekend. On Friday night, there will be a concert at Target Center featuring never before released audio and video of Prince.