MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Frazee man is facing murder charges after two people were found dead in a Perham home on Tuesday.

William Lynn Hillman was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 21-year-old Dalton McFadzen and his mother, 42-year-old Denise McFadzen.

According to the charges, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 5:17 a.m. Tuesday to an assault on the 43000 block of 505th Street. The caller reported that his mother and brother had been assaulted by a man later identified as Hillman. The man said Hillman used a pipe wrench during the assault, and was attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle.

The complaint states Hillman called authorities at about 5:25 a.m., saying he was at a nearby residence, had done a bad thing and needed to be arrested.

Authorities arrived to the scene minutes later, and found Denise McFadzen lying outside the front entrance to a trailer home. She was dead with visible blunt force trauma to her head. Sheriff’s deputies went inside the residence, and discovered Dalton McFadzen lying face down on a bed in a bedroom near the front entrance. He was also dead due to blunt force trauma to his head.

Hillman was taken into custody nearby without incident.

The complaint states deputies at the home where the two were found dead did a search and found a large pipe wrench leaning against an outside wall near the doorway. The pipe wrench was covered in blood and other matter.

Officers met with Hillman, who had blood on his hands, right leg, T-shirt and shorts. He told authorities he lived where the incident happened and said “I killed two people.” He said he went to sleep at about 10 p.m. the night before, woke up Tuesday morning and everything went black. He didn’t remember what happened next, but said he realized he had done a bad thing. He then drove to a neighbor’s house, told him he had done a bad thing and needed to be arrested.

The complaint states Hillman told authorities he had assaulted his mother in the past, been arrested and was committed to St. Peter for more than a year after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was given medication, but had to stop taking it and went to live with his father in California. He came back to Minnesota after his father was going to jail, and lived with a friend in Detroit Lakes.

Hillman then went to live with the McFadzen’s and was with them for the last month and a half. Hillman said they never threatened him, but they were just “weird.” When asked more about the incident, he said he would tell the two “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I did it.”

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both Denise and Dalton McFadzen died of homicidal violence.

Hillman faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison on each charge.