MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No matter how big his stardom, Prince proudly called Minnesota home.

Over the last two years, fans have made the trip to the Twin Cities for a glimpse of his private life.

Now, as the anniversary of his death approaches, fascination around his life still remains.

It was mid-morning on April 21, 2016, when a 911 call came from inside Paisley Park.

Prince was found unresponsive in an elevator and was soon pronounced dead.

Immediately, memorials grew outside Paisley Park and around the world.

Few of them shined as bright as First Avenue, the place that propelled his stardom.

Thousands of fans packed the streets for all-night dance parties.

With Prince leaving no will, the singer’s family has been locked in a court battle over his estimated $200 million estate.

Still, a bigger question remains: Who exactly provided Prince with the fentanyl that led to his overdose death?

A toxicology report made public last month showed Prince had an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl in his body when he died.

That drug is commonly described as 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Fans now visit the Chanhassen recording studio he called home, for a glimpse inside his private life.

The Paisley Park museum highlights iconic periods in Prince’s career, giving fans a chance to pay their respects.

An entire day was dedicated to his music during the Super Bowl with performances by Sheila E, The Time and The Revolution.

The library of music beloved by fans around the world remains in legal limbo in California.

Some of those unreleased recordings, considered among the most valuable pieces in his estate, reportedly could be made public in the coming months.

Even in death, much of Prince’s life remains a mystery.

But from his humble beginnings in north Minneapolis to a music legacy that transcends time, Minnesota’s biggest star has yet to fade.

This weekend, the focus will turn to how Prince lived, not how he died.

Several celebrations will honor his incredible career. The biggest tribute is at Paisley Park.

The three-day celebration begins Thursday night, including several performances and a new space for fans to leave messages and momentos.

On Friday, Target Center will host a concert called “Prince, Live on the Big Screen.”