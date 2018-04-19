CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — The wait for answers has been a long one for Prince’s family, friends and millions of fans across the world.

On Thursday morning, the Carver County Attorney will announce whether anyone will face state charges in the musician’s death.

Nearly two years ago this week, the Minnesota music icon was found unresponsive in an elevator at his Chanhassen home, Paisley Park. The 57-year-old died of an accidental fentanyl overdose — an opioid painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin.

A key component of the nearly-two-year-long investigation has been finding out who and where Prince got those drugs from. Search warrants released about a year after Prince’s death showed authorities found numerous pills in various containers around his home, some without his name on them.

A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy obtained by the Associated Press last month showed the singer had an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl in his body when he died. Medical experts compared the concentrations of the drug found in his blood and his liver to “a pretty clear smoking gun” as to what caused his death.

The Carver County Attorney’s news conference is happening at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, which will be live on WCCO-TV, on WCCO.com and on the WCCO Facebook page.