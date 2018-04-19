PRINCE: Charging Decision Today In Fatal Overdose | Original 2016 Report of Prince's Death | 10 Top-Selling Albums
Filed Under:Stress

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How do you deal with a stressful situation? A new survey shows many people go to the classic curse words.

The survey by 9Round Kickbox Fitness shows that swearing is the number one way to deal with stress. The average time a person utters their first curse word is 10:54 a.m.

Financial worries is the biggest cause for stress, followed by not getting enough sleep, health concerns and work.

Do you curse when you get stressed out? What time of day would you say that first cuss word pops out? Give us your thoughts on Twitter or Facebook.

