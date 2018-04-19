MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are Workin’ for the Weekend, we understand. There are so many holidays to celebrate!

We found exciting ways to celebrate Earth Day and International Record Store Day and some other ideas for your weekend, too.

International Record Store Day

It’s International Record Store Day and you know what that means: a big party at Electric Fetus! Pop over there Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for live music, exclusive releases, food from Heggies Pizza, Glam Donuts and more plus giveaways.

Junk Bonanza Vintage Market

There will be plenty of good finds at Canterbury Park this weekend. Junk Bonanza Vintage Market takes place Thursday through Saturday. The Bonanza is the place for antiques, junkers and flea market lovers. Along with shopping, this indoor event will also feature guest appearances, workshops and a special day of hourly giveaways.

Minneapolis St. Paul Film Festival

The Minneapolis St. Paul Film Festival continues this weekend. You can have your pick of screening more than 250 movies from over 70 countries. Screenings are held throughout the Twin Cities. General admission is $14.

Earth Day At Como Zoo

Finally, celebrate Earth Day at Como Zoo. Party for the Planet is this Saturday and Sunday. Bring the family for a fun weekend of activities, crafts and education programs. While you’re there, it is the last weekend of the Spring Flower Show! So if you are missing spring outside, this will be your last chance to catch a glimpse of it inside.