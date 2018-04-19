PRINCE: No Charges In Prince's Overdose Death | Feb. Report: No Charges Likely | 10 Top-Selling Albums
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in Zimmerman Thursday after locking himself inside his home when officers responded to a domestic assault.

Seth Allen Steadman was arrested after he was found trying to hide inside his residence. Authorities also found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. He’s a previously convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess firearms.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Steadman also had outstanding warrants for burglary, theft and fleeing police.

Officers responded to 865 East Blvd. at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on a report that Steadman had assaulted an acquaintance. When officers arrived, he locked his door and refused to come out. Sheriff’s deputies learned he might have a gun.

They entered the residence after obtaining a search warrant, and found him hiding in a laundry room closet.

He’s being held in the Sherburne County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault and drug possession.

