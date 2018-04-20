MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota judge has reportedly ordered the release of files related to the investigation into Jacob Wetterling’s kidnapping and murder.

According to the Star Tribune, District Judge Ann L. Carrott ruled that any files connected to the investigation of a criminal case become public record once the case is concluded.

The ruling comes as the legal battle between the Wetterlings and several Twin Cities media companies continues.

The files were expected to be released in 2016. Last month, a judge ruled that thousands of print, video and audio files in the Wetterling case would remain sealed and be returned to the FBI.

The Wetterlings have been fighting to keep 22 of the more than 10,000 investigative files sealed to protect their right to privacy.

WCCO-TV is not one of the media companies involved in the case against the Wetterlings.