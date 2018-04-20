WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jacob Trouba, Bryan Little, Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia scored in the first 11:59 to chase Minnesota goalie Devan Dubynk and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Wild 5-0 on Friday night to win a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his second shutout of the series, and Mark Scheifele added a goal in the third to help the Jets finish off the Wild in five games. Winnipeg will face the winner of the Nashville-Colorado series in the second round.

The white-clad crowd of 15,321 at Bell MTS Place stood and began cheering and waving white towels with just over two minutes remaining. A similar-size crowd was outside watching on giant screens at a “whiteout” street party.

Winnipeg’s previous post-season appearance was a sweep by Anaheim in 2015. The franchise moved from Atlanta in 2011. The Thrashers started in 1999-2000, with their only playoff series ending in four straight losses to the New York Rangers in 2007. The series came 31 years after the original Jets last won a series before the team moved to Arizona.

The Jets attacked the Wild quickly, scoring four goals on their first 10 shots.

Trouba scored 31 seconds in, and Little, Tanev and Armia followed quickly.

Alex Stalock stopped 15 of the 16 shots in relief of Dubynk.

Scheifele scored his fourth goal of the series 32 seconds into the third with a one-timer on the power play.

The Wild were making their sixth straight appearance in the postseason. They only got as far as the second round in 2014 and ’15, when Chicago knocked them out both years.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)