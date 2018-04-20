PRINCE: No Charges In Prince's Overdose Death | What Investigation Files Reveal | Jan. Report: No Charges Likely
Filed Under:Education, Local TV, Pre-K, Preschool

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research is revealing the long-term impacts of universal pre-kindergarten, and whether or not a half or full day is more effective for children in the future.

Currently, 43 states — including Minnesota — offer state-funded preschool at no cost for certain students.

Seven other states have universal pre-K, which is free for all families, regardless of income.

According to a new study done in Washington D.C., a full day at pre-K can lead to higher math scores, honors courses and a lower risk of repeating a grade.

Gov. Mark Dayton established voluntary pre-K in Minnesota in 2016.

That gives state funding to districts and charter schools looking to incorporate pre-kindergarten programs into their systems.

