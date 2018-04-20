MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of Prince’s sisters is expressing disappointment about the way the investigation into her brother’s death was handled.

Sharon L. Nelson tweeted Friday: “There is so much about Prince’s death and this investigation that troubles me and millions of #prince fans around the world.”

There is so much about Prince’s death and this investigation that troubles me and millions of #Prince fans around the world. It’s even worst than Comerica Bank’s work. He died, no collecting his computer, securing building, files, records, etc? — Sharon L. Nelson (@Sharon_L_Nelson) April 20, 2018

She questions why authorities didn’t immediately collect Prince’s computer, files and other records after he died. In another tweet , she references an article about an investigator who regretted not immediately searching Prince’s computer.

She says it “was disappointing and hurtful” and expresses hope that the federal government will do better.

Prince was found unresponsive on April 21, 2016, after a fentanyl overdose.

State prosecutors say they haven’t determined the source of the fentanyl and no charges will be filed. A federal investigation is now inactive unless new information comes forward.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)