ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Today’s date, 4-20, is known around the world as a day to protest the prohibition of marijuana.

Supporters gathered at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the State Capitol for a Rally to Legalize event.

“Over half a million Minnesotans are cannabis consumers. The prohibition rules dont work, do they? No,” event organizers said.

There are many stories about why 4-20 became the “high” holiday. Some say it started from the code police used to report smoking marijuana. Another story involves a group of California high school students in the 70s who used that code to call for a meeting to smoke.

Rallies became celebrations in states where recreational marijuana is now legal.