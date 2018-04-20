MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students across Minnesota and the country are walking out of class Friday, in honor of the victims of a deadly school shooting that happened before most of them were born.

Friday marks 19 years since two students opened fire on their Colorado high school, killing 12 classmates and a teacher.

At 10 a.m. in each time zone, students will walk out and observe a moment of silence for the victims of Columbine and all school shootings.

This comes two months after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

While there hasn’t been major congressional action, some cities and states have passed tougher gun control laws since the shooting.