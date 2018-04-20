(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Walmart is testing out a new dress code that would ease up on employees.

Currently, Walmart employees have to wear either black or khaki pants with a solid white or blue top.

The new dress code would allow blue jeans and any solid colored shirt.

Walmart says they’ll test the code in a small number of stores and see how it works before expanding it.

Fortune reports that “the test will help determine whether ‘more relaxed standards’ could help the retailer attract and retain staff.”