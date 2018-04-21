PRINCE: No Charges In Prince's Overdose Death | What Investigation Files Reveal | Jan. Report: No Charges Likely
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans in Minnesota’s 1st District have backed Jim Hagedorn for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Democrat Tim Walz.

The party says delegates picked Hagedorn over state Sen. Carla Nelson at an endorsing convention Saturday in Mankato.

Walz decided to run for governor instead of seeking re-election the district representing southern Minnesota.

Democrats on Saturday were holding their endorsing convention in Le Sueur.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the 2nd District endorsed Jason Lewis. Lewis beat Democrat Angie Craig in 2016 in the historically conservative district.

