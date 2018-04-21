MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man is in custody, accused of shooting his uncle and another man Friday night in Carlton County.

The sheriff’s office said James Montano allegedly shot his 57-year-old uncle, Andrew Gokee, in the head.

He also is said to have shot another man, 38-year-old Hudson Gauther, who only suffered a superficial wound.

The suspect’s father, 53-year-old Michael Montano, reported the shooting to authorities. He said his son fled a Progress Township residence after the shooting, and ran into the woods.

Montano was eventually found 300 yards away from the home after a long search by several different law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota State Patrol Air Wing.

He was arrested by members of the St. Louis County Tactical Response Team, who said Mantano had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities said they are not yet sure how and when he was shot.

Gokee, from Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, is being treated in a Duluth hospital. His condition has not been released. Gauther, from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, was treated at the scene by first responders.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-384-9520.