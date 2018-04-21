MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — Saturday marks the two-year anniversary of Prince’s death.

Friday night, landmarks around Minneapolis lit up in purple to remember the music icon. The 35W bridge will be lit up again Saturday night on what Gov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed “Prince Day” in Minnesota.



And, at Paisley Park, musicians like Sheila E, fDeluxe and Adrian Crutchfield are performing.

Saturday night, there will also be a Prince Tribute Pub Crawl in Minneapolis. Participating venues include Sneaky Pete’s, The Shout House, Brothers Bar and Grill and several others. Profits will be donated to charity.



Some Prince fans got their hands on a very special record at the Electric Fetus. Saturday is Record Store Day across the country. The Minneapolis record store gave away a 7-inch, purple vinyl of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Fewer than 2,000 copies were made. It’s the only physical copy of the song.

One fan was feeling thankful.

“It means a lot, it means a lot. I’ve got several of his albums, and also his CDs, it means a lot,” fan Leah Cadavona said.

The Record Store Day tradition started 11 years ago.