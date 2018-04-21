MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a crash in St. Paul late Friday night.

Police said officers responded to a domestic dispute call just before midnight after a woman said her boyfriend tried to stab her teenage son with a machete.

The suspect fled in a white van, and nearly struck an officer who was about to arrive at the scene in the West Frogtown neighborhood.

The suspect soon crashed the van into a residential garage on the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue. He fled the scene on foot, but another officer was able to subdue and arrest him.

Police said the suspect’s van sheared a vehicle in half immediately before slamming into the garage. A man inside that vehicle later died at Regions Hospital.

The suspect was also taken to Regions, where he is being treated for a cracked sternum and broken collarbone.

The case remains under investigation.