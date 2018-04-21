MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s late April, the sun is shining and all eyes are north.

Timberwolves fans excitedly filled the Target Center like they have all season — only now it’s the postseason, for the first time in 14 years.

“I’m not gonna lie, it means a lot. I was 12 years old last time we had this opportunity,” fan Shane O’Rourke said. “Didn’t make it in Target Center at that time so happy to be here.”

So too are the kids who can’t even remember a Timberwolves home playoff game.

“I think it’s just pretty cool that like it’s happening. It hasn’t happened before that I’ve been alive to see,” Dakota Egert said.

Fans grabbed fresh Timberwolves gear — some sporting the welcomed word “playoffs” on them — before making their way to rally towel-covered seats.

Season ticket holder Todd Gratix was around for the last postseason run and has longed for that intense atmosphere.

“Just the participation and the crowd being behind every play up and down the court, offense, defense,” Gratrix said.

As the wolf pack storm toward the court, the anticipation for tip off had fans roaring.

The energy level never drained, only rising as the game got underway.

“Every play’s gonna make a difference. We got a small margin for error so we need to make every play count,” O’Rourke said.

Fueling the Timberwolves to a victory were tens of thousands of people hoping these playoff appearances are no longer a thing of the past.

“I would say the playoff atmosphere is back in Minneapolis,” O’Rourke said.