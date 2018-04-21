MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What a difference a week makes.

Seven days after the biggest April snowstorm in Twin Cities history, we’ve got our first 60 degree day of the year.

According to WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman, the metro hit 60 at 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

The last time the Twin Cities hit 60 degrees? Nov. 27, 2016. The average first 60 degree day is March 23, so we were about a month late.

The latest first 60 degree day was April 29, in 1874. This year isn’t even the latest in recent memory, though. In 2013, the Twin Cities didn’t hit 60 until April 26.

“Spring took its time arriving here in Minnesota, but it has made a big impact over the last week,” WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said.

On Monday, we had 11 inches of snow on the ground in Minneapolis. Saturday morning, there was only an inch left, and that should be gone by Sunday.

Clouds in southern and southwestern Minnesota are really holding temperatures down, with Worthington only getting up to about 45 degrees, while Mankato and Rochester were in the low 50s.

All this warming is leading to some flooding concerns in western Minnesota. Towns out west could see minor to moderate flooding over the next few days.

The Twin Cities will stay above 32 degrees overnight, hovering right around 35. This is important because it prevents refreezing as snow melts around the metro.

Sunday will be our first above average day this month, with a high of 63 degrees. That warmth, along with mostly sunny skies, will make Sunday a Top 10 Weather Day.

In northern Minnesota, dry air and warm, breezy conditions have prompted a fire danger warning for Sunday.

We’ll really turn up the heat on Monday, with a high of 67. In the seven-day forecast, we’ve got a mild cooldown in the middle of the week and a couple chances at rain, but it’s finally starting to look like spring.