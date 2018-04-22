PONSFORD, Minn. (AP) — Two people are dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle crash near a northern Minnesota resort.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened about 1:50 a.m. Friday on a county highway just west of Ice Cracking Lodge.

Authorities say 56-year-old Philip Edward Warren of Mahnomen and 55-year-old Lorraine Lynn Warren of Ponsford died at the scene.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals. Authorities don’t know how seriously they were injured.

The Star Tribune reports authorities have not said who was driving the vehicle or what caused it to leave the road.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)