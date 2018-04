MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters put out a fire overnight at a post office in downtown Minneapolis.

This is not the main downtown post office, but the one on 12th Street, near the I-394 exit ramp.

Firefighters saw heavy black smoke when they got to the post office and called for additional manpower. Crews brough in large fans to try to clear the smoke.

There’s no word on whether any mail was damaged.