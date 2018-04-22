MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after his motorcycle hit a car in Dakota County Saturday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car was at a stop sign at the bottom of the exit from Highway 52 when it pulled out in front in front of the motorcycle, which was heading west on Highway 50. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike, and was seriously injured.

First responders flew the 47-year-old man to North Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Authorities haven’t yet released the name of the victim.