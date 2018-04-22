(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the north metro say officers arrested a man Sunday night for domestic assault after he hid for hours inside a neighbor’s home.

The Roseville Police Department says the domestic assault call came in around 7 p.m., and officers responded to an apartment complex on the city’s north side.

The suspect, who was known to police for previous domestic assault incidents, fled the building, running to a nearby home on the 1400 block of Judith Avenue.

The suspect, whom police did not immediately identify, hid in the home’s lower level. The family that lived there heard him enter, barricaded the door leading to the upper floor and fled the home.

After a four-hour standoff with police and members of the Ramsey County SWAT team, the man surrendered.

Police say they arrested him for domestic assault and burglary.