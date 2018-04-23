MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Colorado woman says the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol wants to fine her $500 for a free apple.

Crystal Tadlock said she received the fruit from Delta on her way home from Paris. Not wanting to waste fresh food, she says she shoved the slices into her carry-on bag and forgot they were there.

The Washington Post reports when she went through customs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Tadlock says her bag was randomly searched. A customs agent pulled out the apple in the plastic pouch from Delta.

“He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive, and I said yeah. I didn’t really get why he was asking that question,” Tadlock said. “And then he said ‘It’s about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500.”

Delta said in a statement, they encourage passengers to fully comply with customs and border protection rules and regulations. A customs official says passengers who don’t declare agricultural products may be fined up to $1,000.