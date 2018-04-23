MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south Twin Cities metro are seeking a suspect after a woman was assaulted in her home earlier this month.
Apple Valley police say the incident happened on April 1. Police say a suspect approached a residence and knocked on the door. A woman answered, and the man tried to sell her a cell phone.
Authorities say the suspect then forced his way into the home, and assaulted the woman. Police say the suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a medium build. The ma was wearing a diamond stud earring and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone who can identify the man or with information about the incident should contact detective Tommie Booth at (952) 953-2872.
Never open you door to strangers.