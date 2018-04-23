MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Carlton County man allegedly shot in the head by his nephew over the weekend has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrew James Gokee, 57, was transported to a Duluth hospital Friday night after his nephew, 32-year-old James Montano, allegedly shot Gokee and another man.

Montano’s father reported the shooting and said his son fled into the woods after the shooting. After a long search, authorities found Montano with a gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities said they are not sure how and when he was shot.

The other man, 38-year-old Hudson Gauthier, only suffered a superficial wound. He was treated at the scene.

Montano is in custody at the Carlton County Jail. Charges against him are expected this week.