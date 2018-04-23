MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man faces 29 years in prison for his role in a shooting on Lake Street that left another man dead.

Fifty-one-year-old John Allen Davis was driving with Marshawn Moore and Marshawn Winston on July 7, 2016, when they decided to rob 52-year-old James Salter.

The three men were looking for another person, but settled on Salter when they could not find their original target. They pulled over near Lake Street and Fifth Avenue South and Moore exited the car.

Moore told Salter to hand over his money and shot him because he was moving too slowly, according to the criminal complaint. After searching Salter for money, the men drove to McDonald’s.

A Hennepin County judge sentenced Davis to 345 months in prison, with credit for 662 days already served. The judge said Davis’ maturity – compared to Winston and Moore, who were 21 and 18 at the time of the shooting – struck her. The judge dropped the first-degree murder charge against Davis as part of his deal.

Moore has already been sentenced to 367 months in prison. Winston is awaiting sentencing.