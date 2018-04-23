Filed Under:Flooding, Highway 93, Sibley County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A spring thaw after a massive snowstorm is already causing flooding problems in southern Minnesota.

Part of Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Henderson is shut down due to flooding in the roadway, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation officials.

Highway 93 Closes In Sibley County Due To Flooding

(credit: MnDOT/Twitter)

The department’s District 7 said in a tweet that the Minnesota River is expected to cause additional problems in the area later this week, as the river begins to crest.

The highway will be shutdown

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s website, a majority of river levels across the state are listed as “high” or “very high.”

WCCO meteorologists say the seven-day forecast looks mainly dry, which should mitigate any major flooding in the short term.

