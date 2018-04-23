Singer Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. The contest is void where prohibited by law.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The ‘Win Kenny Chesney at US Bank Stadium tickets!’ contest will begin on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 4:30am Central Time and end on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 11:59am Central Time . Contest is sponsored by WCCO-TV.

(b) To participate in the contest, go to the CBS Minnesota Facebook page (WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota) between 4:30am Monday, April 23, 2018 and 11:59am Friday, April 27, 2018, and post a video of you covering your favorite Kenny Chesney song in the comment section of the ‘Win Kenny Chesney at US Bank Stadium tickets!’ post pinned to the top of the CBS Minnesota Facebook page.

(c) One Entry Per Person.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.wcco.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.wcco.com

Entrant will need to have a valid Facebook account in order to enter. Entrants can open a Facebook account for free by registering with facebook.com. Entrants must be in compliance with Facebook Terms and Conditions, which can be found at www.facebook.com. Entrants are providing their information to the Station, not Facebook. The information provided will not be shared with Facebook. By entering the Promotion, all participants agree to a complete liability release for Facebook. Entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator. Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By entering the Promotion, entrants agree to release Facebook, WCCO-TV, its affiliated entities and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, agents, employees and representatives from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, losses, expenses, costs and liabilities of any nature whatsoever that the entrant may have against any of them which may arise out of or in connection with the Promotion.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the WCCO-TV website.

Entry deemed made by holder of Facebook account.

Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to Minnesota residents, 18 years of age or older. Employees of WCCO-TV, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Minneapolis/St. Paul market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WCCO-TV contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes:

One (1) set of two (2) tickets to the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at US Bank Stadium. Retail Value: $520

(b) Prizes can be won between April 23, 2018 at 4:30am and April 27, 2018 at 11:59am.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of WCCO-TV, 90 S. 11th St, Minneapolis, MN, 55403. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within twenty-four (24) hours of notification will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. WCCO- TV is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

Winner will be determined by the Facebook video with the most likes from all eligible entries. The winner will be selected on Friday, April 27, 2018. In the case there is a tie for the most likes, a winner will be randomly selected from the videos with the most likes.

Winner will be notified by WCCO via the CBS Minnesota Facebook account.

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winner (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. If a prizewinner is a minor, prize may be awarded to the minor’s parent or legal guardian. By accepting the prize, winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner and companion(s), by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by June 29, 2018 to:

‘Win Kenny Chesney at US Bank Stadium tickets!’ Contest Rules

C/O WCCO-TV,

90 S. 11th St.

Minneapolis, MN 55403