MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Texas believe the Blooming Prairie woman accused of murder will be extradited to Florida before she comes back to Minnesota.

Lois Riess, 56, is accused of killing her husband and a woman in Florida to steal her identity.

Right now, Reiss is sitting in a jail cell in Texas, being held without bail, and we’re getting a look at new video showing her last moments of freedom.

Surveillance video from inside a South Padre Island restaurant Thursday night shows Riess walking into the restaurant and taking a seat at the edge of the bar. She orders a glass of wine, then dinner and eats for over an hour, seemingly befriending another woman in the process. Next, undercover U.S. Marshals walk in, quickly place their arms around her and walk right out.

The manager of the restaurant down the street is the one who called authorities in the first place. He knew who she was when she walked in there first.

“He asked her how many people and she said, ‘Oh no, I’m just looking at the menu,’ and I’m looking at it and I go, ‘I know this lady,'” George Higgenbottom, manager of the restaurant Dirty Al’s, said. “She was enjoying herself. She always had a smile on her face. Like, It’s just unreal for a person that’s supposed to be on the run. She just wasn’t acting like that.”

Reiss is accused of murdering her husband last month in southern Minnesota, before stealing money and fleeing to Florida. It was there authorities believe she killed Pamela Hutchinson, targeting her so she could steal her identity and run again.

Guards will take Reiss back to Florida this week to face murder charges there. Once the legal process plays out there, she will come back home to Minnesota to face another round of those same charges.

The family of the victim in Florida reached out to that restaurant manager who made the call, alerting authorities. Pamela Hutchinson’s cousin told him there is a thank you note on its way to Texas.