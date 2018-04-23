MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people and a dog escaped, but a northern Minnesota home was badly damaged in a fire Monday morning.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 3:37 a.m. to a report of a house fire on Fish Hook Drive, about three miles north of Park Rapids. When authorities arrived, a single-story home was fully-engulfed, and the occupants were safely outside.

An investigation showed two occupants were awoken by a noise outside. They both got out safely, as did their dog. The Park Rapids Fire Department arrived and was able to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.