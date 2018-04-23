ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 26-year-old St. Paul man is in custody after a chase with authorities Friday night ended in a fatal crash on the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue.

St. Paul police say Shawn Konder was taken to Regions Hospital after the crash, treated and then booked into the Ramsey County Jail. He’s being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Authorities were originally called to the 800 block of Blair Avenue on a report that Konder had been threatening his girlfriend’s son with a machete, but fled in a vehicle when officers arrived. Konder allegedly was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed down alleys in St. Paul.

One officer responding was nearly hit by Konder, who was speeding through an alley without his lights on. The pursuit ended when he hit another driver in an alley. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lashay Whittaker, was taken to Regions Hospital and later died.

Police say the crash also left a garage badly damaged.

The case has been turned over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for possible charges, and remains under investigation.