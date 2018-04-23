Filed Under:Criminal Vehicular Homicide, Fatal Crash, Lashay Whittaker, Shawn Konder, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A 26-year-old St. Paul man is in custody after a chase with authorities Friday night ended in a fatal crash on the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue.

St. Paul police say Shawn Konder was taken to Regions Hospital after the crash, treated and then booked into the Ramsey County Jail. He’s being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Authorities were originally called to the 800 block of Blair Avenue on a report that Konder had been threatening his girlfriend’s son with a machete, but fled in a vehicle when officers arrived. Konder allegedly was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed down alleys in St. Paul.

shawn konder fatal crash Man Arrested For Criminal Vehicular Homicide In St. Paul Crash

(credit: Ramsey County Attorney’s Office)

One officer responding was nearly hit by Konder, who was speeding through an alley without his lights on. The pursuit ended when he hit another driver in an alley. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lashay Whittaker, was taken to Regions Hospital and later died.

Police say the crash also left a garage badly damaged.

The case has been turned over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for possible charges, and remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch