MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was seriously hurt Monday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 94 near Monticello, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 5:26 p.m. on eastbound I-94 at Highway 25. The State Patrol says the driver in the crash was seriously hurt.

It’s the second serious injury crash in the area in as many days. A woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Monticello on Sunday.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.