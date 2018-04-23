Filed Under:Highway 25, Interstate 94, Minnesota State Patrol, Monticello, Rollover Crash, Serious Injury Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  One person was seriously hurt Monday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 94 near Monticello, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 5:26 p.m. on eastbound I-94 at Highway 25. The State Patrol says the driver in the crash was seriously hurt.

monticello crash State Patrol: 1 Seriously Hurt In I 94 Rollover Near Monticello

(credit: CBS)

It’s the second serious injury crash in the area in as many days. A woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Monticello on Sunday.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

