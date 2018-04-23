ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Mother Nature delivered the best medicine for cabin fever in the form of sunshine and a temperature pushing 70 degrees in some parts of Minnesota. Hard to believe that one week ago people were digging out from the historic April blizzard.

Much of that snow is now melting away just like the winter blues.

“It’s nice,” said Jack Lillelstol as he reached for another golf ball. “I thought maybe we were just going to ease into it, stay in like the 40s.”

Instead spring took a swing toward the 70s Monday, allowing the St. Anthony Village High School boys golf team to practice outside for the first time all season.

“We were inside for like the past two, three weeks so being able to get outside and actually see where your ball is going is, it’s great,” the senior said.

With snow hazards still scattered across Gross National Golf Course the range is the only area currently open.

But for those hoping for a walk the length of 18 holes, the trail around Como Lake has been quite sufficient.

“Enjoying mother nature and getting some sun,” said Samantha Hughes. With her friend Anna Rollinger, she as well as dozens of dog-walking, family-strolling Minnesotans basked in the warm sun.

“But there’s a weird cold breeze, like a refrigerator’s open,” said Hughes as she pointed to the still frozen water nearby, with ice so thin only muskrats dared to venture out.

But this little taste of the warm weather to come has Hughes already thinking about her summer plans.

“Being outside and having picnics and more walks, going to state parks and the State Fair later on, so already excited for that,” she said.