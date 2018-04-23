Filed Under:Local TV, Prairie Lake, UTV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 82-year-old man is dead and another man is injured after their UTV went through the ice on a northern Minnesota lake Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported a man through the ice on Prairie Lake just before 2 p.m.

First responders pulled Wallace Schulke, 82, and Mark Schulke, 61, from the lake. Mark was hospitalized with minor injuries. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said unsafe ice conditions caused the UTV to fall into the lake.

