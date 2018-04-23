NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Miguel Andujar homered and doubled to extend his barrage of extra-base hits, Didi Gregorius had a grand slam and the New York Yankees hammered the Minnesota Twins 14-1 Monday night for their first three-game winning streak under new manager Aaron Boone.

Slumping Giancarlo Stanton homered in going 4 for 4 and Gleyber Torres singled for his first major league hit, a day after the prized 21-year-old made his debut with the Yankees.

The teams hadn’t met since New York topped the Twins 8-4 in the AL wild-card game last October at Yankee Stadium. This was no contest as Minnesota lost its fourth in a row and brought in center fielder Ryan LaMarre to pitch in the eighth inning — Tyler Austin tagged him for a two-run homer.

Andujar kept taking meaty cuts and delivered an extra-base hit in his seventh straight game — tied with Pittsburgh’s Corey Dickerson for the longest streak in the majors this year. Andujar is 15 for 29 (.517) during that span with eight doubles, a triple and three home runs, raising his season average from .107 to .316.

The 23-year-old third baseman lined a solo drive into the left-field seats in the second inning and added a hard double.

Stanton hit a loud, long drive for his fifth homer, and Gary Sanchez boomed a two-run double. Both sluggers began the game batting under .190.

Brian Dozier singled home Minnesota’s run. He has a team-record 17-game hitting streak to begin a season, and a 24-game string dating to last year.

Masahiro Tanaka (3-2) gave up three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He’s won all five of his career starts against the Twins.

Jake Odorizzi (1-2) was pulled after Stanton’s solo homer in the fifth.

The Yankees have beaten the Twins five in a row and are 51-21 against them since 2008, their best record versus an AL opponent. New York has won the season series 11 straight years, and has lost it only once since 1992.

ALL’S WELLS

It was David Wells Bobblehead night, and the former Yankees star bounced the first pitch from in front of the mound. The team honored the popular lefty for the perfect game he threw against Minnesota on May 17, 1998. Twins manager Paul Molitor grounded out, flied out and struck out in that game. After his ceremonial toss, Wells detoured to the Twins dugout for a quick chat with Molitor.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Byron Buxton (migraines) was scratched from a Class A rehab game after fouling a ball off his foot. The Twins had hoped he could rejoin them Wednesday night in New York. He’s now more likely be back this weekend when Minnesota hosts Cincinnati. … RHP Trevor May (Tommy John surgery) will probably pitch a couple times at extended spring training before throwing in Class A.

Yankees: INF Brandon Drury is set to play a rehab game Wednesday at Triple-A. He’s been out because of migraines that have caused blurry vision. An aggravated tendon in the back of his neck has caused the trouble, and he’s getting acupuncture and other treatment.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (2-1, 1.63 ERA) starts Tuesday night. He took the loss last year in the AL wild-card game, allowing three runs and five hits over three innings in relief.

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (0-0, 2.70) makes his fourth start this season. He is 19-9 with a 3.16 ERA in 38 career starts against the Twins.

