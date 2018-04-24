Filed Under:Cass County, Hit And Run, Local TV, Walker

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for a damaged car after a driver struck and injured a pedestrian in Cass County Sunday evening and left the scene.

The county sheriff’s office said that they were summoned to County Road 13 in the Onigum area of Turtle Lake Township, near Walker, just before midnight.

A 37-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle. She suffered serious injuries, and was flown to a Fargo hospital for treatment.

Authorities said they do not know the make or model of the vehicle that struck the woman, who was not identified by name. They’re asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle that has passenger side damage, possibly with a broken mirror or window.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 218-547-1424.

