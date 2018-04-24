Filed Under:Parkers Prairie
PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — A city in west central Minnesota is getting out of the business of selling liquor.

Parkers Prairie in Otter Tail County is putting its municipal-owned liquor store and bar on the market. City clerk Beth Wussow says the decision to sell follows years of financial losses.

KFGO reports figures from the state auditor’s office show the store lost $90,000 in 2016. The building and assets are listed at $499,000.

Wussow says the City Council will consider purchase offers at its May 21st meeting.

