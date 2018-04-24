MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jersey Boys opens at the Orpheum Theatre, via the Hennepin Theatre Trust, Tuesday night in Minneapolis. The show is the true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons during the 1960’s.

Tommaso Antico, Sean Burns, Chris Stevens, and Kevin Patrick Martin came on WCCO 4 News At Noon to show off some Jersey Boys cocktail.

“Jersey-tini”

1 1/2oz. Vodka

1/2 oz. Cointreau or Triple Sec

3/4 oz. Cranberry Juice

1/4 oz. Lime Juice

Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.

Strain into a cocktail glass, and Garnish with a lime squeeze.

“Walk Like a MANhattan”

1 1/2 oz. Bourbon

1/4 oz. Sweet Vermouth or Dry Vermouth

dash Angostura Bitters (optional)

Garnish – Maraschino Cherry

Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into a Cocktail glass.

“Rag Doll”

1 ½ oz Skyy Raspberry Vodka

½ oz. Triple Sec

½ oz. Sour Mix

1 oz Rose’s Cranberry Twist Cocktail Infusion

A splash of Sprite

Garnished with 2 raspberries and 1 blackberry

“Oh What A Night”

In a Collins Glass with Ice

1/2 oz. Vodka

1/2 oz. Gin

1/2 oz. Rum

1/2 oz. Tequila (optional)

1/2 oz. Triple Sec

1 oz. Sweet & Sour

Top with Coke

Garnish with a lemon twist