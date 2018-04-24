MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has added Vanderbilt transfer Payton Willis to its roster, coach Richard Pitino said Tuesday.

Willis is a 6-4, 182-pound guard out of Fayatteville, Ark., who played two seasons at Vanderbilt before leaving the program. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Willis will sit out the 2018-19 season and have two remaining years of eligibility.

“I am extremely excited about the addition of Payton to our team,” Pitino said. “He will provide the size and skill to compete in the Big Ten. He’s a terrific addition to our program.”

Willis played in 66 total games for the Commodores and started 16 games. This past season, he averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. He had three games in double figures. He also averaged 5.2 points in his freshman season.

With his signing, the Gophers have two remaining scholarships for the 2018-19 season. Willis joins incoming freshman Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalscheur and Jarvis Omersa. Transfer Matz Stockman is also eligible after sitting out last season.