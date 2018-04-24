Filed Under:Minnesota Twins, Tyler Duffey

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Tyler Duffey has been brought up from the minor leagues by the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old right-hander allowed three hits and a pair of unearned runs in 11 innings over four relief appearances for Triple-A Rochester this season.

He is 16-16 with a 5.29 ERA in 36 starts and 56 relief appearances for the Twins over the past three seasons. He was 2-3 with a 4.94 ERA in 56 relief appearances with Minnesota last year.

Duffey was recalled Tuesday and took the roster spot of right-hander Alan Busenitz, who was optioned to Rochester after allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning in the Twins’ 14-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Monday night.

