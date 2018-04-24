MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A spring blizzard followed by a big warm-up is giving Twin Cities businesses the boost they needed.

Over at Sunnyside Gardens in Linden Hills, management typically sees the first round of customers looking to do some spring planting in the first week of April.

That rush was delayed significantly by the snow, but now the push for pansies is finally ramping up.

“On the coldest days, we still had traffic, selling house plants,” said general manager Sarah Davis. “People were excited to be inside of the hot, 80-degree greenhouse.”

Warm weather means more time for outdoor activities, too.

Penn Cycle in Richfield has seen customers racing in to get their bikes ready after spending all winter hibernating in the garage.

“Definitely the tires, check the tubes, brakes….bikes are metal, so things rust out,” said Penn Cycle’s Chris Skogen.

Skogen said the first round of spring bikers typically comes in around the first 60-degree day.

Last year, that came in February.