Filed Under:Best Of Minnesota, Food Trucks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re finally not living in some sort of endless Siberian snowscape! Which means we’re seeking fresh food served straight from a parked trailer.

That’s right, spring and summer herald the return of food trucks to Minnesota, and we’ve got a hankering for whatever the state’s best has as today’s special.

Your nominations on social media helped us narrow the field down to the top three candidates, listed below.

Now vote for your favorite to help us pick the ultimate winner!

Best Food Truck in Minnesota

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch