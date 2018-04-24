MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — West St. Paul officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old vulnerable adult who went missing last Friday.

According to West St. Paul police, Timothy John Rolando — a vulnerable adult with mental health concerns — was last seen on April 20 in West St. Paul. He was wearing a black or charcoal gray-colored coat and jeans.

Rolando is described as a 6-foot-3 white male, 160 to 170 pounds and primarily bald.

Police say Rolando suffers from depression and anxiety, and it’s believed he is not currently taking his prescribed medications.

Rolando’s family says they last heard from him on Friday evening at around 10:30 p.m. when he was in the area of 2900 Rice Street in Little Canada.

Rolando is not known to use a motor vehicle and primarily utilizes public transportation. He is not a danger to others.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dakota County Communications Center at 651-322-2323 or the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-552-4200.