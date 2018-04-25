MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people had to be hospitalized but escaped safely after a house fire in Andover early Wednesday morning.

The Andover Fire Department responded at about 7:12 a.m. to a report of a garage fire on the 13900 block of Yucca St. NW. When crews arrived, an attached garage was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading to a neighbor’s home. It was starting to burn the neighbor’s eaves and soffits.

Fire crews put water on the neighbor’s home to prevent more damage.

Authorities say the home where the fire started had significant damage to the garage. The house itself sustained minor damage.

The two occupants were home at the time of the fire and escaped safely. They were hospitalized for evaluation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.