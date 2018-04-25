MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for masturbating in a bathroom at Como Zoo Sunday.

Wallace Lynn Moore is charged with indecent exposure in the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a man called police after he noticed Moore touching himself in a bathroom at the on the zoo grounds. Prosecutors note the zoo was very busy at the time, “with children and families of all ages” nearby.

Another witness told responding officers he’d seen Moore masturbating in the bathroom at least 15 minutes earlier.

Police arrested Moore in the Conservatory area of the Como Park facility, as security followed him for several minutes. Prosecutors say he was also seen near another restroom, and in the children’s play area.

If convicted, Moore could face up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.